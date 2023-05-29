Advertisement

The 5 at 5
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DONEGAL A young man has been killed in a workplace accident in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.

2. #OMAGH SHOOTING Seven men have been remanded in custody after appearing before a court charged with the attempted murder of a senior PSNI detective.

3. #INFLATION Supermarkets are seeing much stronger growth in own-label products compared to branded goods as shoppers grapple with grocery price inflation of 16.5%.

4. #BLANCHARDSTOWN Some families who have nowhere to go following a fire at a high-rise in Blanchardstown yesterday have been given temporary accommodation by the management company for the building.

5. #UGANDA The country’s president signed into law tough new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country, but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.

