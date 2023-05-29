Man killed in workplace incident while clearing rock in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal

A YOUNG MAN has been killed in a workplace accident in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.

It is understood the man was clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg when he was struck by a rock earlier today.

The man was understood to be operating a digger when the tragedy happened.

The man’s identity has not been released but he is a native of west Donegal.

The area has been sealed off and the gardaí and other emergency services are at the scene.

The extent detail of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released.

It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident.

They also confirmed that the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested to attend the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an apparent explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal this afternoon.

“An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

“The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.”

Meanwhile, a minute’s silence was held at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the man who lost his life in the tragedy.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney offered his condolences ot the family of the bereaved man.