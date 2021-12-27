#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock.

By Emer Moreau Monday 27 Dec 2021, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,955 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641178
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Demand for PCR tests is “extremely high” across the country with limited availability in many areas.

2.#ANSWERS: Families impacted by the valproate scandal in Ireland are still waiting for a promised inquiry to begin, over a year after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly committed to holding an inquiry into the historical licencing and use of the anti-epileptic drug.

3. #TRAVEL CHAOS: Omicron is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, with over 2,100 flights cancelled worldwide today.

4.#BALRATH WOODS: Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed a number of times in the Balrath Woods area of Burtonstown in Co Meath last night.

5. #TRANS ISSUES: Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that his Government needs to “work harder and better” at providing more supports to transgender teenagers, saying there are many young people in Ireland who are not getting the support they need.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie