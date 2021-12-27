Demand for Covid tests 'extremely high' as system ramps up again post Christmas

DEMAND FOR COVID-19 PCR tests is “extremely high” across the country with limited availability in many areas.

All 41 Covid test centres in Ireland are open today as normal after capacity was reduced to 25 centres on Christmas Day and 36 on St Stephen’s Day.

At the time of writing, there were no appointments available in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford today. The HSE and the Department of Health noted that slots often become available later in the day.

“Testing slots which are held for GPs or close contact referrals may also be released over the course of the day so we advise people to check for testing appointments regularly,” a HSE spokesperson said.

People are also being reminded of the importance of cancelling their test appointment in advance if they are unable to attend as this enables the slot to be allocated to someone else.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is being instructed to self-isolate and book a PCR test when they become available.

People who have been identified as a close contact are being told to stay at home for 10 days if they have not yet received a booster vaccine. Those who have received a booster are being told to stay at home for five days.

People identified as close contacts will be issued antigen tests by the HSE.

Covid-19 vaccination centres resumed services across the country this morning after being closed for the previous two days.

From Wednesday, everyone aged between 30 and 39 can book appointments for booster jabs. Anyone who received the single-dose Janssen vaccine will also be eligible for a booster dose from that date.

Nearly two million booster doses have been administered in Ireland, accounting for 47% of the eligible population.

Yesterday, 10,404 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by public health officials. A total of 426 people were in hospital with the virus, 91 of whom were in intensive care units.