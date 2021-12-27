#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Demand for Covid tests 'extremely high' as system ramps up again post Christmas

There were no appointments available in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford at the time of writing.

By Céimin Burke Monday 27 Dec 2021, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 12,339 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641048
All 41 testing centres are open today.
Image: Leah Farrell
All 41 testing centres are open today.
All 41 testing centres are open today.
Image: Leah Farrell

DEMAND FOR COVID-19 PCR tests is “extremely high” across the country with limited availability in many areas. 

All 41 Covid test centres in Ireland are open today as normal after capacity was reduced to 25 centres on Christmas Day and 36 on St Stephen’s Day.

At the time of writing, there were no appointments available in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford today. The HSE and the Department of Health noted that slots often become available later in the day.

“Testing slots which are held for GPs or close contact referrals may also be released over the course of the day so we advise people to check for testing appointments regularly,” a HSE spokesperson said.

People are also being reminded of the importance of cancelling their test appointment in advance if they are unable to attend as this enables the slot to be allocated to someone else.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is being instructed to self-isolate and book a PCR test when they become available.

People who have been identified as a close contact are being told to stay at home for 10 days if they have not yet received a booster vaccine. Those who have received a booster are being told to stay at home for five days.

People identified as close contacts will be issued antigen tests by the HSE.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Covid-19 vaccination centres resumed services across the country this morning after being closed for the previous two days. 

From Wednesday, everyone aged between 30 and 39 can book appointments for booster jabs. Anyone who received the single-dose Janssen vaccine will also be eligible for a booster dose from that date.

Nearly two million booster doses have been administered in Ireland, accounting for 47% of the eligible population.

Yesterday, 10,404 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by public health officials. A total of 426 people were in hospital with the virus, 91 of whom were in intensive care units.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie