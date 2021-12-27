#Open journalism No news is bad news

Taoiseach admits Government needs to 'work harder' to increase supports for transgender teens

“I think we should consult young trans people to hear their views,” the Taoiseach said.

By Press Association Monday 27 Dec 2021, 11:11 AM
46 minutes ago 4,406 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641029
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE TAOISEACH HAS admitted that his Government needs to “work harder and better” at providing more supports to transgender teenagers, saying there are many young people in Ireland who are not getting the support they need.

The coalition’s Programme for Government commits to removing the need for 16- to 17-year-olds to have two specialist reports to apply for legal gender recognition.

Instead they would be able to self-declare with parental consent.

Micheál Martin said he wants to see this delivered and also ensure supports are in place for young people.

“We do need to again harness informed opinion on this and expertise in this area but there are many, many young people who need help and support out there at the moment who are not getting the level of support that they need and this is something that concerns me,” he said.

And I think we need to work harder and better at providing a more comprehensive range of supports to young people who need the back-up that they currently aren’t getting.

“We have settled in the Programme for Government for 16-17, I’m open to informed debate on this and the expertise of people who have been involved from a professional perspective and also the views of young people themselves.

I think we should consult young trans people to hear their views, many have endured unacceptable bullying in certain situations.

“We need to inform their peers, the wider community in terms of the issues, greater acceptance and also greater support for young people who are going through challenging times and who definitely need greater supports both from the perspective of psychological support, counselling, help and for other people to be able to understand it better and also provision of services that they require.”

