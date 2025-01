EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISRUPTION: Around 168,000 premises remain without power following damage caused by Storm Éowyn, as further support arrived from Austria and Finland this morning.

2. #DÁIL STANDOFF: The controversy around the Dáil shows little sign of abating, with the Taoiseach today insisting there was “no deal” made with Regional Independents on speaking rights.

3. #REDACTED: A redacted briefing for the new Minister for Defence Simon Harris suggests EU impatience on Ireland’s neutrality policy.

4. #HEAVY COST:An Office OF Public Works (OPW) project to replace an unsafe 70-metre perimeter wall around a government office ended up costing over €490,000.

1. #GULF OFF: Google has confirmed that it will add a ‘Gulf of America’ label to the Gulf of Mexico on its Maps app following Donald Trump’s bid to rename the body of water.