EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SECRET PAYMENTS SCANDAL: The secretary of the National Union of Journalists has said that the incoming Director General of RTÉ has agreed to meet with staff “not just in Dublin but around the country” in an effort to rebuild trust.

2. #STATUS YELLOW: Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind warning for most of the country for tonight and tomorrow morning as “unseasonably strong southeasterly winds” are predicted to hit the country.

3. #KIRSTY WARD: The family of an Irish mother of one, who was violently killed in a Spanish hotel on Sunday, have asked for privacy at this time. The statement also said that the Department of Foreign Affairs are continuing to liaise with the Ward family from Dublin.

4. #COOKSTOWN: A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at an under-16s GAA match in Co Tyrone yesterday evening. The incident happened at a sports ground on Covent Road in Cookstown.

5. #DRUG REFORM: Radical drug reform in Scotland, including decriminalisation of possession for personal use, were knocked down by the UK Government within an hour of being announced. A spokesman of UK prime minister said: “Whilst I haven’t seen those reports, I think I’m confident enough to say that there are no plans to alter our tough stance on drugs.”