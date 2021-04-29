#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 4:53 PM
56 minutes ago 1,828 Views 0 Comments
1. #EXITING LOCKDOWN: Cabinet has agreed on how the nation is to exit lockdown.

2. #DUBLIN 8: Gardaí launched an investigation following the death of a man in his 70s on Cork Street in Dublin.

3. #MOTHER AND BABY HOME: Gardaí launched an appeal for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes to report any crimes that occurred at the institutions.

4. #VACCINE: The HSE is currently reworking its Covid vaccination plans following fresh advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

5. #BEGORRAH: From tomorrow, people in Ireland will be able to rent the film which raised eyebrows last year with its deeply questionable Irish accents in the trailer.

