#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM
52 minutes ago 1,517 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5625256
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUSINESS SUPPORTS: The Government has said that it would be “too complicated” to introduce targeted supports for the hospitality industry before Christmas and has instead decided to extend wider business supports.

2. #BOOSTER VACCINES: People left queuing for hours outside a Dublin walk-in centre before hundreds were turned away for the day, have labelled the incident as “a fiasco” and “shambolic”.

3. #INFLATION: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reported that Irish consumer prices were 5.3% higher in November than a year ago — the largest annual change in prices in 20 years. 

4. #LOTTO QUESTIONS: Representatives from The National Lottery will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee next Wednesday after the top prize was not won, once again, in last night’s draw.

5. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: Legislation which allows for the renewal of mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has been signed into law by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie