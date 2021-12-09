The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BUSINESS SUPPORTS: The Government has said that it would be “too complicated” to introduce targeted supports for the hospitality industry before Christmas and has instead decided to extend wider business supports.
2. #BOOSTER VACCINES: People left queuing for hours outside a Dublin walk-in centre before hundreds were turned away for the day, have labelled the incident as “a fiasco” and “shambolic”.
3. #INFLATION: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reported that Irish consumer prices were 5.3% higher in November than a year ago — the largest annual change in prices in 20 years.
4. #LOTTO QUESTIONS: Representatives from The National Lottery will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee next Wednesday after the top prize was not won, once again, in last night’s draw.
5. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: Legislation which allows for the renewal of mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has been signed into law by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.
