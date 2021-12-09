The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUSINESS SUPPORTS: The Government has said that it would be “too complicated” to introduce targeted supports for the hospitality industry before Christmas and has instead decided to extend wider business supports.

2. #BOOSTER VACCINES: People left queuing for hours outside a Dublin walk-in centre before hundreds were turned away for the day, have labelled the incident as “a fiasco” and “shambolic”.

3. #INFLATION: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reported that Irish consumer prices were 5.3% higher in November than a year ago — the largest annual change in prices in 20 years.

4. #LOTTO QUESTIONS: Representatives from The National Lottery will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee next Wednesday after the top prize was not won, once again, in last night’s draw.

5. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: Legislation which allows for the renewal of mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has been signed into law by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.