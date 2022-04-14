The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SLIGO A man in his 20s arrested by gardaí investigating the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo has been charged.
2. #UKRAINE Minister for Foreign Affairs and for Defence Simon Coveney has held a press conference in Kyiv after meeting with his Ukrainian counterparts, and before a visit to Bucha – where images of dead citizens and mass graves shocked the world.
3. #HOUSE PRICES House prices have risen by 15.3% in the 12 months up to February 2022, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
4. #COURTS A jury has this morning convicted a man of murdering a homeless man – four years and one day after he attacked and left his victim to die in a Dublin park.
5. #WAR IN UKRAINE A protest by members of the Ukrainian community was held outside Leinster House this afternoon calling on Irish politicians to ban the display of “Russian war symbols” in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS