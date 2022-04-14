The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SLIGO A man in his 20s arrested by gardaí investigating the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo has been charged.

2. #UKRAINE Minister for Foreign Affairs and for Defence Simon Coveney has held a press conference in Kyiv after meeting with his Ukrainian counterparts, and before a visit to Bucha – where images of dead citizens and mass graves shocked the world.

3. #HOUSE PRICES House prices have risen by 15.3% in the 12 months up to February 2022, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

4. #COURTS A jury has this morning convicted a man of murdering a homeless man – four years and one day after he attacked and left his victim to die in a Dublin park.

5. #WAR IN UKRAINE A protest by members of the Ukrainian community was held outside Leinster House this afternoon calling on Irish politicians to ban the display of “Russian war symbols” in Ireland.