The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOBBYING: An analysis by Noteworthy found that dozens of former Government officials who subsequently lobbied TDs and senior figures have incorrectly appeared as ‘ordinary’ lobbyists on Ireland’s register of lobbying.

2. #RETREAT: Moscow has announced that it had begun retreating from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, as Kyiv said it had recaptured a dozen villages in the strategic Black Sea region.

3. #TORNADO: The Government has been called on the extend an emergency humanitarian support scheme to rural Co Wexford communities hit by a suspected tornado.

4. #COURTS: A senior garda has told the Special Criminal Court that the “Hutch Criminal Organisation” emanates from “intergenerational familial bonds and close family associations” in Dublin city centre and operates on a patriarchal system of loyalty based on monetary gains.

5. #LONG COVID: The Mater Hospital has confirmed that its Long Covid Clinic is due to close in December.