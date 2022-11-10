Mater Hospital confirms Long Covid Clinic is set to close in December due to a lack of funding

THE MATER HOSPITAL has confirmed that its Long Covid Clinic is due to close in December.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson said: “The Mater Hospital has operated a Long COVID Clinic since June 2020 in response to patient needs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Mater Hospital spokesperson added that the “HSE Interim Model of Care for Long Covid recommends the development of six Long COVID clinics and eight Post-Acute COVID clinics”.

However, the Mater Hospital was not selected as one of the designated sites to receive funding for a Long Covid clinic.

As a result, the hospital’s spokesperson said its Long Covid clinic is due to close in December and patients will be referred to the national Long Covid treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said “the Mater Hospital is willing to extend the operation of its Long Covid clinic into the new year if required”.

Advertisement

“The Mater is amenable to the continued operation of a Long Covid clinic at the hospital upon reconsideration of the HSE’s plans regarding the funding of Long Covid care,” the statement added.

Speaking yesterday, the Social Democrats’ co-leader Róisín Shortall labelled the decision “a new low in the Government’s pandemic response”.

“Hospital management has been forced to take this decision as the Government has starved its facility of funding,” said Shortall.

She added: “In July, the clinic submitted a business case to receive Government support, but the Minister for Health has failed to engage with clinicians.

“At a time when so many patients are languishing on waiting lists for treatment for the debilitating impacts of Long Covid, it is difficult to understand why the Minister has run down the clock on this vital service.”

The Social Democrats’ co-leader also questioned with Health minister Stephen Donnell has “allowed the longest running Long Covid clinic to close, especially one which has expertise in the neurological impacts of the condition”.

“Alongside a Long Covid plan that only funds one neurologist for the whole country, this latest development raises serious questions about the Government’s response,” said Shortall.

The HSE has been approached for comment.