EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROAD DEATHS: Tributes have been paid to the three young people who died in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow last night.

2. #DISTRICT COURT: Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the riots in Dublin last year.

3. #JOB LOSSES: PayPal is to cut 205 jobs among its Irish workforce, marking an 11% reduction of its operations here.

4. #BRUSSELS: EU leaders have agreed a package of €50 billion in financial aid for Ukraine.

5. #CROSS-BORDER TRADE: The House of Commons has voted to approve the fast-tracked deal struck between the British government and the DUP that would pave the way for a return of MLAs to the Northern Irish Parliament in Stormont.