The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #EU SUMMIT: As EU leaders meet for a crunch Brexit summit Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the union needs to cut Britain “a little bit of slack” and consider their request for a short extension.

2. #DIRECT PROVISION: Plans to open a Direct Provision centre to house asylum seekers at a disused hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim, have been scrapped.

3. #GENDER QUOTAS: A Fianna Fáil activist won the right to pursue a challenge against Ireland’s electoral laws.

4. #JOHN DELANEY: The FAI has offered to bring forward its upcoming Oireachtas committee hearing as the controversy about the €100,000 personal cheque issued to the association by its CEO, John Delaney, rumbles on.

5. #LITTLE GREEN CARS: Irish band Little Green Cars announced that it has broken up.