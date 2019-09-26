The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WESTMINSTER: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for comments he made last night when he said the best way to “honour the memory” of murdered MP Jo Cox would be “to get Brexit done”.

2. #IMPEACHMENT: A US whistleblower has claimed the White House intervened to “lock down” the transcript of a call between Present Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart that has Trump facing impeachment.

3. #HE’S LEFT: Paul Murphy TD has parted company with the Socialist Party.

4. #ROADS: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two people died following a crash in Co Clare in the early hours of this morning.

5. #FRANCE: Former French President Jacques Chirac, who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, has died.