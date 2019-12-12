The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MOHAMED MOREI: The man who killed a Japanese student in Dundalk was been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.
2. #MICK WALLACE: MEP Mick Wallace agreed to give a bank the keys to his re-possessed Clontarf home if he is allowed to stay there for Christmas.
3. #VARADKAR: The Taoiseach said he hopes that today’s election in the UK does not result in a hung parliament.
4. #PROTEST: A garda was convicted of assaulting an RTÉ cameraman during street protests.
5. #RENT FREEZE: The Dáil passed a Sinn Féin bill proposing an immediate rent freeze. The bill will now move onto committee stage.
Comments have been closed as one of the above stories is before the courts.
