The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #MOHAMED MOREI: The man who killed a Japanese student in Dundalk was been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

2. #MICK WALLACE: MEP Mick Wallace agreed to give a bank the keys to his re-possessed Clontarf home if he is allowed to stay there for Christmas.

3. #VARADKAR: The Taoiseach said he hopes that today’s election in the UK does not result in a hung parliament.

4. #PROTEST: A garda was convicted of assaulting an RTÉ cameraman during street protests.

5. #RENT FREEZE: The Dáil passed a Sinn Féin bill proposing an immediate rent freeze. The bill will now move onto committee stage.

