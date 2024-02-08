EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#MEASLES Nine suspected measles cases have been reported in Ireland as of 3 February.

Advertisement

2.#LEIXLIP Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he fears the possibility of someone dying in an arson attack as a string of anti-migrant actions escalates.

3.#IRISH BASKETBALL The Irish team did not shake hands or engage in the “traditional pre-match arrangements” with Israel ahead of this afternoon’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier following accusations of “anti-Semitism”.

4.#RINGSEND Three people have been arrested in connection with an arson attack at a building earmarked for homeless accommodation in Ringsend in Dublin. One has since been released without charge, while the other two remain in custody.

5.#DUBLIN TRAFFIC Plans to divert through traffic out of Dublin city centre from August “cannot go ahead” before in-depth consultation happens with local businesses, said business lobby group Dublin Town.