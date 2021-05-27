#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 May 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Thursday 27 May 2021, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE: It will likely cost over €100 million to deal with the fallout of the cyber attack on Ireland’s health service, HSE CEO Paul Reid said today. It was also revealed that eight people have died from Covid-19 in the last 12 days.

2. #VACCINES: The target of administering a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 82% of adults by the end of June is now “likely” to be missed due to supply issues, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

3. #HOSPITALITY: The Tánaiste also confirmed that the government will review the controversial new Failte Ireland guidelines for pubs and restaurants “in a few weeks time”. 

4. #DEFAMATION: TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen was ordered to pay damages of £125,000 (€145,424) to Arlene Foster for posting an “outrageous” defamatory tweet which made an unfounded claim.

5. #AND FINALLY: The cast of the Friends TV show have reunited for a special episode which is available to watch from today. Here’s everything you need to know.

Céimin Burke
