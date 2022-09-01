The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ENERGY PRICES: The Taoiseach said that energy prices are “off the Richter scale” as Electric Ireland announced another hike, its third increase in five months.

2. #CRUSH: Two men are to face criminal charges over a crush at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Co Tyrone which caused the deaths of three teenagers.

3. #DONNELLY: Health minister Stephen Donnelly said he doesn’t believe his failure to renew the registration of a rental property with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) until last week warrants his resignation as minister.

4. #INJUNCTION: A teacher who objects to addressing a student with the pronoun “they” has breached the terms of a temporary injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed, the High Court heard.

5. #OH DEAR: A “wet and windy” weather advisory has been issued for the entire country for this weekend. This won’t come as good news to those planning to attend the Electric Picnic festival, which runs from tomorrow to Sunday.

