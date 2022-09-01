Two men charged over deaths of three teenagers at 2019 St Patrick's Day disco

TWO MEN ARE to face criminal charges over a crush at a St Patrick’s Day disco which caused the deaths of three teenagers.

The incident took place at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on 17 March 2019. Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died after suffering crush injuries as they waited to enter the venue.

More than 630 young people were in or near the queue when the tragedy occurred.

The company which runs the hotel has also been charged with contravening health and safety legislation.

In a statement released to the BBC, the owner of the hotel, Michael McElhatton, said he was “conscious that this is a highly sensitive time for the families”. He said he would make no further comment.

A statement released on behalf of the family of Morgan Barnard said it welcomed the charges. However, the family said it was unhappy with the decision not to charge police officers in relation to the deaths.

James Bradley, father of Morgan Barnard said: “We welcome today’s decision to initiate criminal proceedings into the events of 17 March 2019 in which we lost our son, Morgan.

“This aspect of the decision confirms what we always knew; that there is a case to answer for the manslaughter of our son. We now look forward to engaging in the trial process in the months ahead.

“It is however deeply disappointing that the PPS have taken a decision to keep those Police Officers involved, out of the dock.

“This is a decision we do not intend on accepting. We have instructed our lawyers to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking a review into this decision not to prosecute.”

The PSNI has also released a statement in relation to the decision to press charges against two men.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledges the decision taken today, Thursday 1 September by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in respect of the deaths of Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard following an incident at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown in March 2019.

“We again extend our deepest sympathies to their families on what is understandably a difficult day for them. Given the decision to commence proceedings against two individuals and a limited company, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further whilst we continue to work with the PPS to present these matters to the court.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland referred itself to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland in the aftermath of the incident. Following the direction not to prosecute any police officers, the misconduct investigation undertaken by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is still live and we will await receipt of their report and any recommendations in due course.”