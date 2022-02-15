The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE CRISIS: Western leaders said that they were seeing positive signs that Russia was looking to ease tensions over Ukraine, after Moscow announced it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour’s borders.

2. #FLOODING: Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Storm Eunice, saying that it has the potential to be a “multi-hazard and disruptive event” this Thursday.

3. #ME TOO: Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.

Advertisement

4. #PACKET IN: Tayto Park is set to be renamed in early 2023, as the title sponsorship from the Irish crisp company is set to end.

5. #CORONAVIRUS: Health authorities have recorded 4,160 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases today, with an additional 4,655 positive antigen tests having been reported through the HSE website.