#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,153 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5683887
Image: Alona Rjabceva
Image: Alona Rjabceva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #UKRAINE CRISIS: Western leaders said that they were seeing positive signs that Russia was looking to ease tensions over Ukraine, after Moscow announced it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour’s borders.

2. #FLOODING: Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Storm Eunice, saying that it has the potential to be a “multi-hazard and disruptive event” this Thursday.

3. #ME TOO: Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.

4. #PACKET IN: Tayto Park is set to be renamed in early 2023, as the title sponsorship from the Irish crisp company is set to end.

5. #CORONAVIRUS: Health authorities have recorded 4,160 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases today, with an additional 4,655 positive antigen tests having been reported through the HSE website.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie