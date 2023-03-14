EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #META Facebook’s parent company Meta is set to cut its global workforce by around 10,000, just months after laying off 11,000 employees.

2. #GFA US President Joe Biden said he intends to visit Northern Ireland and the Republic after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

3. #WHOOPS The communications director for the Green Party has deleted a tweet in which he said his own party’s TD Neasa Hourigan was not a sensible person.

4. #UKRAINE A Russian missile has struck an apartment building in the centre of Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three others in one of Ukraine’s major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region.

5. #COURTS A brother of Enoch Burke is to remain in prison, having again refused to accept bail, a week after he was charged over outbursts in the Court of Appeal.