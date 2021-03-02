The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STOCKBROKERS: Davy has been fined a record-breaking €4.1 million by the Central Bank over a bond deal in which a group of staff sought to make a profit without telling the client or compliance officers.
2. #HORSE RACING: Irish jockey Rob James issued an apology after a video of him mounting a dead horse emerged. An investigation has been launched into the incident. It comes following a similar controversy involving trainer Gordon Elliott.
3. #PONTIN’S: UK holiday park firm Pontin’s agreed to corporate changes after it was found to have run a secret blacklist targeting members of the Irish Traveller community.
4. #SAUDI ARABIA: Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said it has filed a criminal case against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “crimes against humanity” in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
5. #BANKS: AIB agreed to buy Goodbody stockbrokers in a deal worth €138 million.
