EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you some of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KYRAN DURNIN: Gardaí are investigating whether a child at the centre of a murder investigation in Co Louth may have been dead for months before his reported disappearance in August of this year.

2. #FALLOUT: Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has accused the party leader Mary Lou McDonald of “abusing Dail privilege” in statements she made about him yesterday.

3. #ISRAEL: Taoiseach Simon Harris has indicated Ireland will go it alone if it has to in taking action on trade with Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, regardless of where the EU stands.

4. #JOE DRENNAN: A man has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of student journalist Joe Drennan in a hit-and-run last year.

5. #DOUBLE DIGIT INCREASE: House prices grew by 10.1% in the 12 months to August, the highest annual increase since September 2022.