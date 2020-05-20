The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Keep yourself up-to-date on the latest Irish and international news concerning the pandemic with our main points piece.

2. #COOLOCK: A man has been injured following a shooting in Coolock, north Dublin, this afternoon.

3. #SORRY: Justice MInister Charlie Flanagan has rejected calls to close a Direct Provision centre in Kerry, but has apologised to local residents for the manner in which it opened.

4. #MURDER CHARGE: Lee Canavan (31) has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in a shooting Dublin four years ago.

5. #EARLY HOUSE: Four out of 10 Dublin pubs are planning to re-open ‘as restaurants’ on 29 June, according to a new survey.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.