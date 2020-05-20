This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Irish antibody testing planned, questions over Direct Provision and South Koreans return to school: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here is the latest news on the virus today.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 20 May 2020, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,506 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103419

9895 Covid 19 Quiet streets with some commuters on Dublin's north quays. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A DAY AFTER health officials faced questions from TDs about the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, ministers will today be questioned by the opposition.

It comes as we got our first indication of when antibody testing is likely to begin in Ireland, a plan that should give a truer sense of how many people in the population have had the virus.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points

Ireland

World

  • The University of Cambridge has confirmed that all “face-to-face lectures” will be moved online during the next academic year.
  • The English Premier League has confirmed that there have been six positive results across arising from the first wave of Covid-19 testing for footballers.
  • Hundreds of thousands of South Korean students have returned to school after a coronavirus delay of more than two months.
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised the prospect of Kiwis enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week to help the country’s post-lockdown economy.
  • The 3,000 members of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, will gather in Beijing this week after months of delay due to Covid-19. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

