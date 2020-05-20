Irish antibody testing planned, questions over Direct Provision and South Koreans return to school: Today's Covid-19 main points

A DAY AFTER health officials faced questions from TDs about the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, ministers will today be questioned by the opposition.
It comes as we got our first indication of when antibody testing is likely to begin in Ireland, a plan that should give a truer sense of how many people in the population have had the virus.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points
Ireland
- Health officials confirmed that a further 16 patients with Covid-19 have died and there are 51 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- A study that will test Irish people for coronavirus antibodies is planned for June, with Dr Cillian de Gascun saying a random sample of the population will be invited to take the test.
- A total of 36 children aged under 15 have been hospitalised with Covid-19, according to the Health Protection Surveillance centre.
- The HSE has outlined its strategy for Covid-19 in Direct Provision centres but warned that some accommodation may be “insufficient or unsuitable” for self-isolation.
- More than a third of women and over a quarter of men have reported feeling “downhearted and depressed” due to the Covid-19 emergency.
World
- The University of Cambridge has confirmed that all “face-to-face lectures” will be moved online during the next academic year.
- The English Premier League has confirmed that there have been six positive results across arising from the first wave of Covid-19 testing for footballers.
- Hundreds of thousands of South Korean students have returned to school after a coronavirus delay of more than two months.
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised the prospect of Kiwis enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week to help the country’s post-lockdown economy.
- The 3,000 members of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, will gather in Beijing this week after months of delay due to Covid-19.
