Irish antibody testing planned, questions over Direct Provision and South Koreans return to school: Today's Covid-19 main points

Quiet streets with some commuters on Dublin's north quays. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A DAY AFTER health officials faced questions from TDs about the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, ministers will today be questioned by the opposition.

It comes as we got our first indication of when antibody testing is likely to begin in Ireland, a plan that should give a truer sense of how many people in the population have had the virus.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points

Ireland

World

The University of Cambridge has confirmed that all “face-to-face lectures” will be moved online during the next academic year.

The English Premier League has confirmed that there have been six positive results across arising from the first wave of Covid-19 testing for footballers.

Hundreds of thousands of South Korean students have returned to school after a coronavirus delay of more than two months.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised the prospect of Kiwis enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week to help the country’s post-lockdown economy.

The 3,000 members of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, will gather in Beijing this week after months of delay due to Covid-19.