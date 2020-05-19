This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over a third of women and a quarter of men feel 'downhearted and depressed' due to Covid-19 crisis

The impact of Covid-19 appeared to be worse for women than men in a number of areas.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 19 May 2020, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,261 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103107
Customers queue up to enter a supermarket in Dublin.
Customers queue up to enter a supermarket in Dublin.
Customers queue up to enter a supermarket in Dublin.

MORE THAN A third of women and over a quarter of men have reported feeling “downhearted and depressed” due to the Covid-19 emergency, according to research from the Central Statistics Office. 

The CSO’s Social Impact of Covid-19 survey carried out in April found the pandemic has had a greater impact on the wellbeing of women with 38% feeling “downhearted and depressed” compared to 26% of men who reported feeling this way. 

It found that one in four, or 27.6% of women are “extremely” concerned about their health, somebody else’s health, and maintaining social ties, compared to one in five men, or 20%.

The impact on women is further highlighted when set against the backdrop of research into wellbeing over the past decade.

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 17.40.03 Source: CSO

Around 15% of both women and men reported their life satisfaction as low in 2013. This dropped to 9% for women in 2018 and fell to 8.4% for men that same year.

However, the percentage of women now reporting low satisfaction with overall life is more than double the rate in 2013, climbing to 36%. 

Meanwhile, some 22% of men now report a low satisfaction with life, an increase of around 14% since in 2018 but significantly lower than the comparative figure in women. 

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 17.38.09 Source: CSO

The CSO noted a bigger trend in psychological distress and changes in alcohol, tobacco and junk food consumption in women than in men. 

More women than men reported an increase in alcohol consumption, 23.4% compared to 20.9%, while 26% of men reported a decrease in alcohol consumption compared with 9% of women.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 17.39.24 Source: CSO

More women reported an increased consumption of junk food and sweets when compared with men, 54% compared to 36%. Women were also far less likely to report a reduction in junk food consumption.

Working from home

A huge portion of the population has been adjusting to working from home over the past two months under the Government’s public health guidelines. 

The CSO survey found that 49% of women reported that they would like to return to their place of work after restrictions are lifted, compared to 32% of men.

Men were also more likely to report wanting a mixture of working from home and at their place of work at 61%, compared to 44% of women. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie