Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 64 new confirmed cases in Ireland

Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at the Department of Health.

A FURTHER 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 64 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,315.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,571.

The number of confirmed cases have been below 100 since Saturday.

Yesterday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that we have “effectively extinguished the virus from the community”.

However, as Ireland has begun to re-open again and people go back to work, the effect that may have on the number of confirmed cases won’t be known until next week at the earliest.

As of midnight on Monday (with 24,404 confirmed cases at this time), data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,164 (13%) have been hospitalised

7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has 49% of all cases with Kildare and Cork both next with 6%

To date, 87% of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have recovered.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said this is “very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families”.

In place of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan who didn’t attend tonight’s briefing, Dr Glynn gave details of how the virus has infected specific communities.

In prisons there have been 19 cases with two people hospitalised. There have been 46 cases in the Travelling Community with two hospitalised.

In Direct Provision, there have been 171 confirmed cases and 14 hospitalisations.

There have been 20 cases among those who are homeless with five people hospitalised.

There have been 22 cases in the Roma community, with seven people hospitalised. Four members of that community have also died.

Dr Glynn said: “We’re not aware of any deaths in any of the other groups mentioned.”

With reporting from Dominic McGrath at the Department of Health