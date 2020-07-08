The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOSEPIPE: Irish Water is lifting the hosepipe ban that was put in place on 9 June this evening following recent heavy rainfall.
2. #ARRESTS: Gardaí have arrested three people over the 2015 murders of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane.
3. #DEBENHAMS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that Debenhams has treated its Irish workers “very badly”.
4. #GREENS: Minister Catherine Martin has said that the Green Party junior ministerial appointments were a “missed opportunity to promote women”.
5. #DEPP: Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife of “building a dossier” from early in their relationship as an “insurance policy for later”.
