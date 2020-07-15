The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT Dara Calleary has been announced as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

2. #APPLE A top EU court has ruled in favour of Ireland and Apple in their appeal against the European Commission’s finding that the country breached state aid rules in its dealings with the multinational.

3. #PUBS Gardaí said they discovered an additional 11 pubs across the country which were not complying with Covid-19 reopening rules.

4. #PEOPLE The global population may peak at around 9.7 billion in 2064 before falling to 8.8 billion by the end of the century, a new study suggests.

5. #DIPLOMACY US President Donald Trump has stripped Hong Kong of preferential trade treatment and authorised sanctions on Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, infuriating Beijing which vowed to retaliate.