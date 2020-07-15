This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Eleven more pubs found breaching Covid reopening rules over the weekend

Gardaí carried out thousands of checks over the weekend.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 4:29 PM
10 minutes ago 2,246 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Master1305
Image: Shutterstock/Master1305

GARDAÍ SAID THEY discovered an additional 11 pubs across the country which were not complying with Covid-19 reopening rules.

It brings to 37 the number of licensed premises found to be breaching the laws since Operation Navigation began nearly two weeks ago. 

Gardaí said they conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country since 3 July. 

A total of 26 premises were found to be in breach on the weekend of 3 to 5 July. A further 11 pubs were detected over the last weekend.

In all these cases, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19.

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.”

Operation Navigation will continue next weekend.

