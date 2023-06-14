EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

#ASHLING MURPHY Five people have appeared in court charged with crimes in relation to the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

#GSOC An inquest into the deaths of three men who were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí has been adjourned after the Garda watchdog served summonses on a member of the force in connection with the incident.

#TARA MINES The general manager of Tara Mines, which has temporarily laid off 650 workers, has said he cannot say for certain how long the loss of work will last.

#THIS MORNING ITV boss Carolyn McCall said the “imbalance of power” made the relationship between Phillip Schofield and younger colleague “deeply inappropriate”.

#CHRISTY DIGNAM Politicians took time at the start of Leaders’ Questions today to pay tribute to Aslan singer Christy Dignam, who died yesterday at his home in Dublin.