TODAY MARKS THE 50th anniversary of the Birmingham bombings.

Twenty-one people died and about 200 were injured on 21 November 1974 when bombs exploded minutes apart in the Mulberry Bush, at the foot of the Rotunda building, and the Tavern in the Town in New Street.

An official memorial service will take place at 1.15pm in Birmingham city centre, at a memorial sculpture which was erected in memory of the victims six years ago. The Birmingham Irish Association has asked for a minute’s silence today too.

Julie and Brian Hambleton, whose 18-year-old sister Maxine Hambleton died in the twin blasts, believe an inquiry could disclose new evidence capable of leading to a new investigation into the bombings.

Speaking yesterday, Julie Hambleton said many survivors have had to relive the event in their sleep.

Julie, who founded the long-running Justice4The21 campaign group with her brother, Brian, added: “It’s something that never goes away and something that you never forget.”

File image of a memorial service for the 21 victims of the bombings in 2017. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“And that’s why our campaign exists, to be the voice of those who are not here to fight for justice and truth themselves.”

Julie and Brian’s sister, Maxine, died on the day.

Asked what he remembers of the day of the attacks, Brian, who dropped Maxine off in the city centre, said: “Unfortunately I could narrate every minute of that evening from the very moment my sister ironed me a shirt.

“I asked her if she could iron me a shirt and then I would give her a lift into the city centre, which I would have done anyway.”

Brian became emotional as he added: “That’s what I remember, dropping her off. Seeing her get out of the car and walk away. It’s very hard.

“We have to be hard in all other areas, fighting the authorities to get the truth, and it gets worse every year because we find out more truths of what really happened on the night, as opposed to what the authorities want the public and ourselves to think.”

With reporting by PA