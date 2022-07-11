#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 July 2022
Two arrested as €6.9 million worth of cannabis seized in Kilkenny

Searches were carried out as part of an operation targeting transnational drug trafficking networks.

By Céimin Burke Monday 11 Jul 2022, 10:17 PM
The drugs were seized following searches in Kilkenny today.
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth an estimated €6.9 million and arrested two men in Co Kilkenny.

Investigators attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched a business premises in Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny, and recovered drugs with an estimated street value in excess of €6.9 million today.

The operation was assisted by officers from the Eastern Region of the police force and the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service.

The two men, who are aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are being detained at Kilkenny garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson said: “The arrests followed an intelligence led Garda operation, targeting transnational drug trafficking networks, which was conducted in the course of Operation TARA, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.”

Céimin Burke

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

