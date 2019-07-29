The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A suspected gunman has been shot dead by police after opening fire and killing at least three other people at a food festival in California.

2. #COATS: US intelligence chief Dan Coats will leave office next month, President Donald Trump has announced.

3. #BUSCONNECTS: Minister of State Mary Mitchell O’Connor wrote to the National Transport Authority (NTA) urging a “rethink” regarding a proposed core bus corridor that would go through her constituency, new documents reveal.

4. #ECIG: New laws are to be introduced to ban the sale of tobacco products from self-service vending machines and at locations intended for children and events organised for children.

5. #HOME HELP: Almost 1,000 more people are waiting on home help hours since March of this year, according to the latest HSE figures.

6. #FORTNITE: A Dublin teenager has picked up $50,000 (€44,900) in a US gaming competition for popular online game Fortnite.

7. #AIR CORPS: An Air Corps whistleblower has spoken to TheJournal.ie about his case against the State for alleged exposure to dangerous chemicals while working at Baldonnel Airfield.

8. #BORIS JOHNSON: The British government is stepping up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit, RTÉ reports.