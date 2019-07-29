This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 July, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as the week gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 29 Jul 2019, 7:56 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A suspected gunman has been shot dead by police after opening fire and killing at least three other people at a food festival in California.

2. #COATS: US intelligence chief Dan Coats will leave office next month, President Donald Trump has announced.

3. #BUSCONNECTS: Minister of State Mary Mitchell O’Connor wrote to the National Transport Authority (NTA) urging a “rethink” regarding a proposed core bus corridor that would go through her constituency, new documents reveal.  

4. #ECIG: New laws are to be introduced to ban the sale of tobacco products from self-service vending machines and at locations intended for children and events organised for children.

5. #HOME HELP: Almost 1,000 more people are waiting on home help hours since March of this year, according to the latest HSE figures. 

6. #FORTNITE: A Dublin teenager has picked up $50,000 (€44,900) in a US gaming competition for popular online game Fortnite. 

7. #AIR CORPS: An Air Corps whistleblower has spoken to TheJournal.ie about his case against the State for alleged exposure to dangerous chemicals while working at Baldonnel Airfield.

8. #BORIS JOHNSON: The British government is stepping up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit, RTÉ reports

