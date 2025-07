GOOD MORNING.

Jeffrey Epstein

1. US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit yesterday against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, a day after the newspaper published a story reporting on ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Miami. It seeks at least $10 billion in damages.

Dublin Zoo

2. Two Dublin TDS have added their voices to criticism of Dublin Zoo over the change to the attraction’s exit route which means customers are now advised to leave via the gift shop.

Parents contacted The Journal earlier this week to express their anger over the rule, arguing that the change has led to unnecessary pressure to purchase items from the shop.

Foul play

3. The company that employs two people who were filmed in each other’s arms at a Coldplay concert has launched a formal investigation after a kiss-cam style moment involving the pair went viral.

The video showed the two realising their interaction is being projected onto the stadium’s big screens and quickly try to exit the frame. The band’s frontman Chris Martin can be heard saying: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Kilkenny

4. A total of 914 speeding fine notices have been revoked after the incorrect location was inputted into the gardaí’s internal processing system.

Speeding fines can typically be revoked if the incorrect location is written on the notice issued by gardaí to motorists. In this case, the error only effected fines issued from a static speed camera on the N25 in Co Kilkenny between 30 May and 30 June.

Sale it away

5. A buyer has come forward to purchase the drugs trafficking bulk carrier MV Matthew but a delay by officials in Panama is preventing the sale of the ship, The Journal has learned

Revenue Customs has been moving forward with the efforts to dispose of the vessel, Niall O’Connor reports. A buyer has come forward and is willing to buy the ship but Panama officials must agree to issue licences to allow the ship go back to sea.

Money money money

6. Earlier this week, the Department of Finance published financial statements for the escrow account that was being used to hold the Apple Tax money.

The account was closed in May of this year, with a total sum of almost €14.25b transferred to the exchequer. So what happens now?

A lot will be revealed next week when the Department of Public Expenditure publishes its review of the National Development Plan for 2026-2035.

Weever fish

7. In the wake of the hot spell, swimmers are being warned about a venomous fish which can be found buried in sand around the Irish coastline.

The weever fish lurks in sandy areas of shallow waters with only its fin visible, and gives a painful sting to unsuspecting swimmers and walkers who cross its path.

Biodiversity

8. In this morning’s Voices, Jack Morley talks rewilding.

Morley has planted over 3,000 native trees, began learning to manage his meadows for wildflowers, added small ponds and planted native hedgerows.