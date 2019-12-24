The 8 at 8: Christmas Eve

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK: Four people were injured in an aggravated burglary last night, including a 10-year-old boy who sustained stab wounds.

2. #SAFETY: Gardaí in north Dublin will be cracking down on the use of scramblers and quad bikes in housing estates on Christmas Day.

#3. DISPUTE: A supplier to the Irish Coast Guard has threatened to hold onto equipment until it is paid for what it claims are outstanding fees.

4. #ATTENDANCE: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he agrees Dara Murphy should put himself forward for investigation in relation to his attendance and expenses.

5. #ATTENDANCE 2.0: Micheál Martin said he accepts it is “an issue” that Senator Keith Swanick did not vote on 84 of the 114 voting days he signed in.

6. #SAUDI ARABIA: Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

7. #AUSTRALIA: Tens of thousands of people have joined firefighters to battle bushfires, BBC reports.

8. #LEN=TIL NEXT TIME: Vegetarian restaurant Govindas on Dublin’s Aungier Street will close its doors today after 22 years of business.