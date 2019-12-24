This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Christmas Eve

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 8:05 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK: Four people were injured in an aggravated burglary last night, including a 10-year-old boy who sustained stab wounds. 

2. #SAFETY: Gardaí in north Dublin will be cracking down on the use of scramblers and quad bikes in housing estates on Christmas Day.

#3. DISPUTE: A supplier to the Irish Coast Guard has threatened to hold onto equipment until it is paid for what it claims are outstanding fees. 

4. #ATTENDANCE: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he agrees Dara Murphy should put himself forward for investigation in relation to his attendance and expenses. 

5. #ATTENDANCE 2.0: Micheál Martin said he accepts it is “an issue” that Senator Keith Swanick did not vote on 84 of the 114 voting days he signed in. 

6. #SAUDI ARABIA: Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

7. #AUSTRALIA: Tens of thousands of people have joined firefighters to battle bushfires, BBC reports

8. #LEN=TIL NEXT TIME: Vegetarian restaurant Govindas on Dublin’s Aungier Street will close its doors today after 22 years of business. 

Michelle Hennessy
