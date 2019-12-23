This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saudi Arabia: Court says killing of Jamal Khashoggi was 'not premeditated', sentences five to death

Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 by Saudi agents while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

By AFP Monday 23 Dec 2019, 10:06 AM
51 minutes ago 4,015 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946021
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi pictured in December 2014.
Image: Hasan Jamali/PA Images
Image: Hasan Jamali/PA Images

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has said Monday.

“The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Saudi prosecutors had said deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri oversaw the Washington Post columnist’s killing in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in October 2018 and that he was advised by the royal court’s media czar Saud al-Qahtani.

However, Qahtani was investigated but not indicted “due to insufficient evidence” and Assiri was investigated and charged but eventually acquitted on the same grounds, the statement said.

Of the 11 unnamed individuals indicted in the case, five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years, and the others were acquitted.

The prosecutor said that the Riyadh court hearing the case held a total of nine sessions attended by representatives of the international community as well as Khashoggi’s relatives.

“We found that Khashoggi’s murder was not premeditated,” the statement said.

A UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnès Callamard had previously reported that was “credible evidence” linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to the killing.

More to follow

AFP

