Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
4.16pm, 7 Aug 2026
8.1k

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Remember July? All that sunshine and warm weather? Well, it turns out it was Ireland’s driest July on record, and the third-hottest month ever recorded here.

That’s probably something we should all be a bit more worried about. But first, a quiz.

As mentioned, it was Ireland's driest ever July last month. What was the average nationwide temperature for the month?
Rolling News
14.5C
17.25C

19.75C
20.25C
As of April, how many people were waiting for HSE counselling?
Alamy Stock Photo
4,203
5,057

6,001
6,549
The Fleadh Cheoil is on this week, and is expected to bring in earnings of around €61 million for the host city. Where is it taking place?
Alamy Stock Photo
Belfast
Derry

Letterkenny
Westport
How much was donated to the Dublin Simon Community since last week in memory of the late musician Glen Hansard?
Alamy Stock Photo
€25,000
€40,000

€55,000
€60,000
A drone fitted with an “explosive device” was discovered near a Ukrainian cargo plane at which German airport on Wednesday?
Alamy Stock Photo
Frankfurt
Munich

Düsseldorf
Leipzig
The family of Irish fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who died on a yacht in Montauk in New York a year ago, have launched a lawsuit against the boat’s owner. How much are they seeking in damages?
LinkedIn
$30 million
$40 million

$50 million
$60 million
Which centuries-old Irish pastime announced this week that it is seeking UNESCO protection?
Alamy Stock Photo
Handball
Road bowling

Pitch and putt
Squash
The Traitors Ireland is finally coming back for a second season later this moth. What will the prize pot be this time?
RTÉ
€50,000 again
€60,000

€70,000
€75,000
A part of which space-faring organisation's rocket accidentally crashed into the Moon this week?
Alamy Stock Photo
Nasa
SpaceX

ESA
Blue Origin
Who won the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Football final on Sunday?
INPHO
Kerry
Galway
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Certified Newshound
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Paperboy
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Share your result:

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie