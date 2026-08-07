The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Remember July? All that sunshine and warm weather? Well, it turns out it was Ireland’s driest July on record, and the third-hottest month ever recorded here.
That’s probably something we should all be a bit more worried about. But first, a quiz.
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