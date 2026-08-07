EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DASSAULT FALCON 6X: The government jet will be grounded for almost a month as it must fly to a factory abroad for a scheduled maintenance check-up, The Journal has learned

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2. #LONDON: A row over council proposals to limit “vertical drinking” or ordering at the bar in central London has drawn in everyone from the city’s mayor to the prime minister.

3. #MAYO: Hunter Biden has described his father’s 2023 presidential visit to Ireland as one of the moments that made him “most proud”, saying he still watches videos of Joe Biden’s speech in Ballina, Co Mayo to lift his spirits.

4. #FRIENDLY MATCH: Tickets for a sold-out match at Croke Park are being resold online for up to eight times their original price.

5. #AUSSIE RULES: All-Ireland winner Kobe McDonald has arrived in Australia to begin his time with St Kilda.