The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: The Istanbul Convention, which obliges the government to protect women from all forms of violence, is set to be ratified as part of a special Cabinet meeting being held in Dublin today.

2. #HOUSING: Dublin City Council, Ireland’s biggest local authority, built just 74 social homes last year – with 69 of them being rapid-build modular housing.

3. #US: Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison by a federal judge for tax crimes and bank fraud.

4. #ST MICHAN’S CHURCH: A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the theft of the skull of an 800-year-old mummy known as ‘The Crusader’, which was stolen from the crypts of St Michan’s Church last week.

5. #DUBLIN: Residents in Skerries have said they are “absolutely shell-shocked” by the decision of Fingal County Council to grant planning permission for a two-storey fast food restaurant just 300m from a primary school.

6. #RELEASED: A 50-year-old man has been released without charge after being arrested in relation to a number of incidents which took place on a farm in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, in December.

7. #CHOICE MUSIC PRIZE: The album Jason by O Emperor has won RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize 2018.

8. #EUROVISION: Sarah McTernan will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Israel in May, it has been announced.

