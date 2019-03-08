Choice Music Awards: This band made the best album in Ireland last year

O Emperor at last night's award show Source: Graham Keogh

IT’S OFFICIAL – THE best Irish album released last year was Jason by O Emperor, according to RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize 2018.

The 10 albums that had been battling it out to be named Irish record of the year were:

The Academic - Tales From The Backseat

Delorentos - True Surrender

Just Mustard – Wednesday

Kojaque - Deli Daydreams

O Emperor - Jason

Lisa O’Neill - Heard A Long Gone Song

Saint Sister - Shape Of Silence

Rejjie Snow - Dear Annie

Villagers - The Art Of Pretending To Swim

Wyvern Lingo - Wyvern Lingo

O Emperor were announced as the winners at last night’s live event at Vicar Street in Dublin, which was hosted by RTÉ 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott.

The band received a cheque for €10,000, a prize which has been provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IMRA).

“Once again, 2018 was a terrific year for the quality of Irish albums released, and the judging process reflected this,” Chairperson of the judging panel Tony Clayton-Lea said.

“Of all the years that I have been chairman of the judging panel, this year was the closet in terms of winner and runner-up, with Kojaque’s album Deli Daydreams pipped at the post by O Emperor,” he said.

The award for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year was last night scooped up by Picture This for their song One Drink.

Decided by the public via the RTÉ and Choice Music Prize websites, fans were given the chance to get behind their favourite song.

RTÉ Two will broadcast a one-hour TV highlights programme of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize featuring performances from the acts on Sunday 17 March at 11.15pm.