'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ

RTE reporter Marian Richardson interviews Progressive Democrats member Pat Cox (July, 1989). Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

RTÉ BROADCAST JOURNALIST Marian Richardson has signed off on her last episode of Playback today, ahead of her departure from RTÉ next Thursday.

Richardson has presented Bosco, worked on Morning Ireland and the News at One, and spent a time as the producer of Today with Pat Kenny and Drivetime.

A huge number of people shared their praise of the broadcaster on Twitter after Richardson’s last edition of Playback was aired today. Among those who praised her were her colleagues from RTÉ: presenters Mary Wilson and Rachel English; and reporters Liam Geraghty and Juliette Gash.

How I'll miss this great vivacious voice, a true broadcasting legend & icon for #womeninmedia Best of luck with the next chapter Marian Richardson - a radio legend bids farewell https://t.co/zSDT77P9KM — Dearbhail McDonald (@DearbhailDibs) March 9, 2019

Ronan Kelly will take over as Playback’s sixth producer-presenter next week.

In her signed off on today’s episode of Playback, Richardson said:

“Well whether it’s winter time, or summer time, it’s time to go time, and I never even mentioned Brexit,” asking listeners to stay tuned in for Richard Curran’s The Business, which airs straight after Playback at 10am.

As for me, I’m leaving RTÉ next Thursday, 40 of the most fulfilling years of my life were spent here working as a broadcast journalist across radio and television.

Public service broadcast journalism at its best, and it was often at its best, is a glorious thing. So thank you for listening.

“Go raibh maith agaibh as bhur gcomhluadar, go dtí an cheád uair eile, go dté sibh slán.”