This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 25 Mar 2019, 8:35 AM
1 hour ago 3,320 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559154
Image: Shutterstock/kostin77
Image: Shutterstock/kostin77

Updated 28 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MUELLER REPORT: US President Donald Trump said he has received a “complete and total exoneration” from the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian collusion into the 2016 presidential election, while Democrats say the information released “raises as many questions as it answers”.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing in her last-ditch attempt to get a Brexit deal over the line as speculation about her future mounts.

3. #CLARE: A man in his 50s has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

4. #DIRECT PROVISION: Asylum seekers in a Direct Provision centre in Dublin were accommodated in apartments with apparent leaks, mouldy walls and broken furniture before it closed last year.

5. #CLIMATE CHANGE: The government has committed to raising the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30% now to 70% by 2030, according to Minister for Communications and Climate Action Richard Bruton.

6. #MULLNGAR: The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar on Saturday. Gardaí are understood to have had an interaction with the man before he died.

7. #SYRIA: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who was radicalised and moved to Syria to live with Islamic terrorists, has appealed to be allowed back into Ireland in an interview with CNN.

8. LABOUR COURT: Nursing unions and the HSE are due to return to the Labour Court today in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and staffing levels.

9. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: There was mounting pressure on Transport Minister Shane Ross to appoint a noise regulator for Dublin Airport even though officials knew accusations of a conflict of interest were certain to arise, internal records show.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Wealth of Ireland's super rich rises in the latest Sunday Times Rich List
    76,737  65
    2
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    74,334  58
    3
    		German billionaire family to donate €10 million after discovering Nazi past
    62,949  54
    Fora
    1
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    175  0
    2
    		How business coaching is not just for people with 'notions'
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    87,021  11
    2
    		As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    64,744  15
    3
    		A one-time world champion Irish prodigy's descent into hell and back
    47,574  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    6,034  0
    2
    		10 ways to introduce this interiors trend into your gaff... and from just €8
    4,860  0
    3
    		Astrology 101: An introduction to the stars and tarot card reading
    4,205  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Flyers distributed to plane spotters as Dublin Airport seeks to prevent drone incidents
    Woman (40s) dies after house fire broke out in Co Meath this morning
    DUBLIN
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record
    As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie