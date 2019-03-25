The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MUELLER REPORT: US President Donald Trump said he has received a “complete and total exoneration” from the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian collusion into the 2016 presidential election, while Democrats say the information released “raises as many questions as it answers”.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing in her last-ditch attempt to get a Brexit deal over the line as speculation about her future mounts.

3. #CLARE: A man in his 50s has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

4. #DIRECT PROVISION: Asylum seekers in a Direct Provision centre in Dublin were accommodated in apartments with apparent leaks, mouldy walls and broken furniture before it closed last year.

5. #CLIMATE CHANGE: The government has committed to raising the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30% now to 70% by 2030, according to Minister for Communications and Climate Action Richard Bruton.

6. #MULLNGAR: The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar on Saturday. Gardaí are understood to have had an interaction with the man before he died.

7. #SYRIA: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who was radicalised and moved to Syria to live with Islamic terrorists, has appealed to be allowed back into Ireland in an interview with CNN.

8. LABOUR COURT: Nursing unions and the HSE are due to return to the Labour Court today in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and staffing levels.

9. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: There was mounting pressure on Transport Minister Shane Ross to appoint a noise regulator for Dublin Airport even though officials knew accusations of a conflict of interest were certain to arise, internal records show.

