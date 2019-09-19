The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has 12 days to set out his Brexit plan, Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne has said.

2. #HEALTH: The Medical Council has warned that doctors who are caught over-prescribing benzodiazepines, z-drugs and Pregabalin will face disciplinary action.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A human rights group based in Northern Ireland has lodged an equality law complaint over cross-border immigration checks involving transport company Translink, which it says involve racial profiling.

4. #QUINN: The brutal assault on Kevin Lunney has prompted fears from locals in Fermanagh and Cavan of what’s yet to come, after a long-running and brutal campaign of intimidation against Quinn Industrial Holdings escalated this week.

5. #EDUCATION: School secretaries are due to go on strike for one hour tomorrow, before commencing a work-to-rule action indefinitely after talks over pay and conditions collapsed yesterday.

6. #US: President Donald Trump has named his new national security advisor, with hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien becoming the fourth person to take the role during the current administration.

7. #CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing brownface makeup at a party 18 years ago, as he scrambled to get on top of a fresh blow to his re-election campaign.

8. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should tell banks to stop investing in fossil fuels during his speech at the special UN Summit on Climate Action in New York next week, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.