The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID: The average number of close contacts per confirmed Covid-19 case in Ireland has increased from two to 3.5, the latest HSE figures show, as restrictions ease.

2. #US: Philonise Floyd has challenged the US Congress to “stop the pain” so that his brother George would not be just “another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

3. #MATERNITY LEAVE: Over 25,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Irish government to extend maternity leave by three months due to the coronavirus crisis.

4. #WATER: Irish Water has begun inspecting a site where raw sewage from dozens of Howth homes is spilling into Doldrum Bay, Dublin.

5. #TWO-METRE RULE: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering reducing the two-metre social-distancing restriction to allow schools in the UK to reopen fully by September.

6. #AMAZON: Tech giant Amazon will ban police use of its facial recognition software for a year to allow US lawmakers time to devise legislation to regulate the technology, the firm has said.

7. #IRISH SCHOOLS: A mother who had paid almost €1,000 for her daughter to attend an Irish language course has said that she and other parents haven’t been informed about their refunds, and has urged the Galway Gaelcholáiste to get in touch with parents.

8. #STATUES: US President Donald Trump has ruled out a change to US military bases named after Confederate leaders in the US Civil War.