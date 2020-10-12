#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 October 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Oct 2020, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday amid talk of more restrictions.

2. #GREEN LIST: From today, people arriving into Ireland from anywhere will be asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.

3. #SHARED ISLAND: A blistering response by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Sinn Féin’s questioning of the new Shared Island Unit – the civil service division charged with reinvigorating cross-border relations – revealed something of the complex role it could play as Fianna Fáil tries to balance principle and pragmatism.

4. #SOCIAL WELFARE: All social welfare payments will be paid weekly again from the beginning of November.

5. #BIRR: A man in his 60s was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while cycling in Co Offaly yesterday morning.

6. #ENGLAND: Pubs, gyms and casinos in England will be forced to close and all but essential travel to and from coronavirus hotspots banned under new measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

7. #STARDUST: The first hearing ahead of the new inquest for the Stardust fire victims will take place this week.

8. #BREXT: UK Prime Minister Boris held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the weekend as the countdown to a Brexit deal deadline continues.

