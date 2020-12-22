#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 7:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Cabinet is to meet today to discuss further restrictions after NPHET announced a ‘third wave’ of Covid-19. The Cabinet Covid committee is understood to have decided to recommend that the hospitality sector – such as gastro pubs and restaurants – should shut by mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve.

2. #THIRD WAVE: People have been urged to revise their plans and stay at home this Christmas due to the “rapid change” in the country’s Covid-19 situation.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Stormont ministers are to issue guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and both the Republic and Great Britain and after a bid for an outright ban on GB travel was voted down.

4. #LEBANON: A man has been convicted of the murder of two Irish soldiers in Lebanon in 1980, Defence Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed.

5. #CRIME: The pandemic has caused burglaries in Ireland to drop by more than 20% in the first three-quarters of the year.

6. #US: The US Congress has passed a $900 billion (€736 billion) relief package to deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

7. #NEW ZEALAND: The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane in 2018 after meeting her on a dating app has also been convicted of two other violent offences against women.

8. #STAY & SPEND: More than receipts, totalling €2.7 million, have been uploaded to Revenue’s Tracker App as part of the government’s Stay & Spend scheme.

