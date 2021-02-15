The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VACCINATION: Over the next week some 12,000 people across the country aged 85 and over will receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, as the immunisation programme moves into its third phase.
2. #LEAK: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has contacted the gardaí through his solicitors over the complaint made against him last year surrounding the leaking of a GP contract to a rival organisation.
3. #ABUSE: One in five women aged 18-25 have experienced intimate relationship abuse, such as emotional, physical and sexual abuse, according to a recent study from charity Women’s Aid.
4. #TRUMP: Legislators in the US are pushing for an independent commission to prevent any repeat of the insurrection, following the acquittal of former US President Donald Trump.
5. #AUCKLAND: New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, began a snap three-day lockdown today, forcing two million people to stay at home, as authorities scrambled to contain the nation’s first outbreak of the highly contagious UK variant.
6. #LEAVING CERT: The fate of this year’s Leaving Cert is uncertain – but sixth years deserve better, teacher Yvonne Brennan writes.
7. #MYANMAR: Myanmar’s junta deployed extra troops around the country and choked the internet as it intensified a crackdown on anti-coup protests, but defiant demonstrators again took to the streets.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #ROYAL BABY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are expecting a second child, with an image taken remotely from London having been released.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
COMMENTS