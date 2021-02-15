#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 15 Feb 2021, 7:49 AM
17 minutes ago 843 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354665
Image: Shutterstock/baranq
Image: Shutterstock/baranq

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINATION: Over the next week some 12,000 people across the country aged 85 and over will receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, as the immunisation programme moves into its third phase.

2. #LEAK: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has contacted the gardaí through his solicitors over the complaint made against him last year surrounding the leaking of a GP contract to a rival organisation.

3. #ABUSE: One in five women aged 18-25 have experienced intimate relationship abuse, such as emotional, physical and sexual abuse, according to a recent study from charity Women’s Aid.

4. #TRUMP: Legislators in the US are pushing for an independent commission to prevent any repeat of the insurrection, following the acquittal of former US President Donald Trump.

5. #AUCKLAND: New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, began a snap three-day lockdown today, forcing two million people to stay at home, as authorities scrambled to contain the nation’s first outbreak of the highly contagious UK variant.

6. #LEAVING CERT: The fate of this year’s Leaving Cert is uncertain – but sixth years deserve better, teacher Yvonne Brennan writes.

7. #MYANMAR: Myanmar’s junta deployed extra troops around the country and choked the internet as it intensified a crackdown on anti-coup protests, but defiant demonstrators again took to the streets.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #ROYAL BABY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are expecting a second child, with an image taken remotely from London having been released.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie