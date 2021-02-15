Young women more at risk of intimate relationship abuse during pandemic, charity says

ONE IN FIVE women aged 18-25 have experienced intimate relationship abuse, such as emotional, physical and sexual abuse, according to a recent study from charity Women’s Aid.

It also found that half of young women abused by a partner experienced online abuse including having intimate images taken and shared without their consent.

Women’s Aid said that the pandemic is increasing the risk of intimate relationship abuse among young women, particularly through digital or online abuse by their partners and exes.

The organisation is today launching a three-week long campaign to support young women experiencing abuse from a current or former partner.

The Too Into You campaign aims to highlight the warning signs of abuse, how to get help and the new law which makes cyber harassment and image-based sexual abuse a crime.

Further statistics from the Women’s Aid research found that three in five young people have experienced or know someone who has experienced intimate relationship abuse.

The research also found that one in 11 young men have suffered intimate relationship abuse, while one in 13 young men have suffered coercive control by a partner or ex-partner. One in six young women have suffered coercive control.

Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson said: “We have, quite rightly, been focused on those for whom home is not safe during Covid 19 because the pandemic has made homes where women and children are in close proximity to their abusers acutely high risk environments.

“However; we need to remember that you do not need to be living with a partner for them to target and abuse you when this can be achieved through digital and online means. The abuse can beam right into your home. This kind of abuse can disproportionately impact young adults.”

Benson said that the abuse that takes place online can be “devastating and all-consuming”.

She said: “Women tell us how it is utterly draining, can often feel inescapable, and how it can be very difficult to block a persistent abuser from making contact. Some women report constant harassment and monitoring through digital means; having appalling lies about them shared on their personal social media accounts, or intimate images of them being shared without consent online.

Today we want to highlight that these actions are now crimes, whether done to cause intentional harm or if the perpetrator is simply reckless of the havoc they may bring to another innocent person’s life.

The Women’s Aid CEO added that the impact of this abuse can be severe, and every effort must be made to support those who are affected.

“Young women are particularly vulnerable to abuse because it can be very hard to recognise the signs, especially when you are not in a ‘domestic’ relationship with you partner,” Benson said.

“However, intimate relationship abuse is very real and harmful for this age group. We encourage anyone who is anxious or worried about their relationship to reach out for support. Remember, if it feels wrong, it probably is.”

Any woman who is afraid of her partner or husband can contact the 24-hour Women’s Aid national freephone helpline on 1800 341 900. Women who feel they are in immediate danger, can get support here.

Men experiencing domestic violence can contact Amen via 046 902 3718 or online.